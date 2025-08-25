The Rock's daughter Ava makes huge announcement; WWE star set to be blindfolded

WWE legend The Rock's daughter and NXT general manager, Ava, recently made a massive announcement at the Heatwave Premium Live Event. Two popular stars are set to lock horns in a blindfold match.Tonight's show is stacked with an incredible card, featuring the likes of Oba Femi, Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace, and Blake Monroe. Heatwave opened with a bang, as Vice defeated Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker to become the number one contender for Jacy Jayne's WWE NXT Women's Championship. There are still some incredible matches left to go on the card.During a backstage segment on Heatwave, Ava was seen conversing with Lexis King about what went down between him and Myles Borne on last week's WWE NXT. King said that he did Myles a favor by attacking his eyes, taking shots at the latter's disability.&quot;[Ava- Lexis, what were you thinking on Tuesday?] I was doing Myles a favor. You know he loves to play the sympathy card, I thought why not double down on him, you know, he's deaf and blind. It builds character,&quot; Lexis said.Ava then warned Lexis that she would have suspended him for his actions, but Myles Borne was insisting on facing him next week on WWE NXT. After King continued to make fun of Borne's disability, The Rock's daughter announced a Blindfold Match between the two stars for next week, saying that it would be a fair bout as Myles can't see anymore [in storyline], and Lexis would be in a blindfold&quot;I should fine you. I should suspend you. Yes, but luckily for you, Myles is insisting you guys have a match on Tuesday. [Lexis continues to make fun of Myles' disability] Do you really wanna keep pushing it? Think hard... Look, you know what? Because you took away Myles' vision. I'm gonna take away yours. I can't believe I'm saying this, but on Tuesday, you guys are gonna go one-on-one in a Blindfold Match,&quot; Ava said.Check out their backstage conversation below:Lexis King and Myles Borne have been feuding for months in WWELexis King and Myles Borne have locked horns on multiple occasions in the past few months. In most of their outings, Borne has emerged victorious against his opponent.The two have already faced each other in Blindfolded matches on two separate occasions. First, at the August 9 house show in Venice, followed by the August 22 house show in Lakeland. However, their bout scheduled for next week's NXT will be the first time Myles and Lexis will lock horns in a Blindfold Match on WWE TV.It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Myles Borne and Lexis King on next week's edition of the developmental brand.