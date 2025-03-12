The Rock’s daughter Ava makes huge WWE announcement

NXT General Manager and The Rock's daughter, Ava made a huge WWE announcement tonight. In the midst of an exciting episode of Roadblock 2025, she made a decision that will undoubtedly have an impact on next week's episode of the black and silver brand.

The announcement had to do with WWE NXT's newest signing, Ricky Saints. Ava was approached by the 35-year-old backstage and granted him his first-ever singles match, which will take place next week against Ridge Holland.

It all started while the NXT GM was being accosted by Fatal Influence. Fallon Henley was demanding a Women's North American Championship rematch when Ricky Saints appeared. Upset by his presence, Henley told Saints he doesn't belong here.

This reminded the former AEW star about his interaction with Ridge Holland from last week, where the latter said the same thing. With that in mind, he wanted a match, and Ava was more than happy to oblige.

So, it was made official: Next week on NXT, Saints will go one-on-one with Ridge Holland.

Saints was happy with the decision, but his expression soon turned sour, as Ethan Page then appeared and echoed the words of Holland and Fatal Influence again. Safe to say it has been an interesting start to Saints' career as a WWE Superstar.

