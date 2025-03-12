  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ava Raine
  • The Rock’s daughter Ava makes huge WWE announcement

The Rock’s daughter Ava makes huge WWE announcement

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 12, 2025 01:50 GMT
The Rock
Ava is the NXT GM [Image credits: WWE.com]

NXT General Manager and The Rock's daughter, Ava made a huge WWE announcement tonight. In the midst of an exciting episode of Roadblock 2025, she made a decision that will undoubtedly have an impact on next week's episode of the black and silver brand.

Ad

The announcement had to do with WWE NXT's newest signing, Ricky Saints. Ava was approached by the 35-year-old backstage and granted him his first-ever singles match, which will take place next week against Ridge Holland.

It all started while the NXT GM was being accosted by Fatal Influence. Fallon Henley was demanding a Women's North American Championship rematch when Ricky Saints appeared. Upset by his presence, Henley told Saints he doesn't belong here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This reminded the former AEW star about his interaction with Ridge Holland from last week, where the latter said the same thing. With that in mind, he wanted a match, and Ava was more than happy to oblige.

So, it was made official: Next week on NXT, Saints will go one-on-one with Ridge Holland.

Saints was happy with the decision, but his expression soon turned sour, as Ethan Page then appeared and echoed the words of Holland and Fatal Influence again. Safe to say it has been an interesting start to Saints' career as a WWE Superstar.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी