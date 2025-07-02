The Rock's daughter Ava makes a major announcement regarding 35-year-old star's future as WWE champion 

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 02, 2025 03:00 GMT
Ava is the General Manager of NXT (Image via WWE.com)
An announcement was made for next week's episode of WWE NXT by Ava, the General Manager of the developmental brand. It concerns Ethan Page's North American Championship.

All Ego captured the coveted title on the May 27th episode of the show by defeating Ricky Saints. The Absolute One intentionally got injured by his opponent during the match and was out of action for a few weeks. He only made his in-ring return last week.

He defeated Ashante Thee Adonis but got attacked by Ethan Page in the ring after the match. On WWE NXT this week, the two stars were part of a backstage segment with Ava. EVOLVE's Vanity Project was also there. Ricky Saints said he wanted his rematch, and Page told him that he'd only give him a title shot if he beat The Vanity Project in a gauntlet match.

Saints said he didn't mind playing Ethan's games and that he'd get to dictate the stipulations for his rematch when he wins. Ava loved it and made it official. Next week on WWE NXT, it'll be Ricky Saints in a gauntlet match against The Vanity Project, and if he wins, he faces Ethan Page for the North American Championship.

