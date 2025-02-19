The Rock's daughter Ava makes a massive announcement regarding Ricky Saints' future on NXT

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 19, 2025 04:06 GMT
Ricky Sant
Ricky Sant's has joined NXT (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Ava made an announcement regarding Ricky Saints' first match on the black and silver brand. Formerly known as Ricky Starks, he is set to compete for the first time under his new ring name.

The Absolute One was involved in a backstage segment with Wes Lee before he signed his contract on this week's show. When he got to the ring and was about to sign on the dotted line, he was confronted by The Kardiak Kid, who showed up after Je'Von Evans attacked Ethan Page.

Wes Lee told Saints that he felt disrespected by what had happened earlier. He then told the latter that signing the contract might be a good idea and told Ava that he wanted to be the first to show Ricky the ropes and welcome him to NXT.

The Rock's daughter said they could make it happen if he wanted it. Ricky Saints challenged Wes Lee to a match and warned him that he'd be welcomed to the revolution next week. Lee tried to attack Saints but was punched and sent to the floor.

During a backstage segment, Ethan Page, Wes Lee, Ricky Saints, and Je'Von Evans got into an argument. Ava then announced that next week, it'll be All Ego and The Kardiak Kid vs. The Absolute One and The Young OG in a tag team match.

Edited by Angana Roy
