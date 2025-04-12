The Rock's daughter Ava, Nikki Bella, Dakota Kai, and others react to WWE star's heartbreaking update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including The Rock's daughter, Ava, Nikki Bella, and Dakota Kai, recently took to social media to react to Fallon Henley's heartbreaking update. In her Instagram post, the NXT star said goodbye to her dog.
After performing for AEW for a year, Fallon Henley joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and started performing on the company's developmental brand, NXT. In such a short period, Henley has become a popular name on the black and silver brand by winning several titles, including the NXT Women's North American Championship. In February 2025, she dropped the title to Stephanie Vaquer at Vengeance Day.
The NXT star recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update after her dog passed away. She uploaded a wholesome video of her dog and wrote that she would miss him.
"The brightest ⭐️ in the sky… Goodbyes aren’t forever ♥️ I’ll miss you my Starry Star, love you always 🐾," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Fallon Henley's post, including The Rock's daughter Ava, Nikki Bella, Dakota Kai, Mark Coffey, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, and more.
Meanwhile, Jakara Jackson, Jessica McKay, Kiana James, Adriana Rizzo, Karmen Petrovic, Jordynne Grace, Nikki Lyons, Deonna Purrazzo, Natalya, Jacy Jayne, and Alicia Taylor left wholesome comments on it.
Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:
Fallon Henley's booking has not been great since WWE NXT Vengeance Day
As mentioned above, Fallon Henley dropped the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at Vengeance Day in February 2025. Since then, her booking has not been the best.
Henley received a massive opportunity to regain the title against Vaquer on the March 25, 2025, edition of the black-and-silver brand but failed miserably.
Stephanie Vaquer relinquished the Women's North American Championship on last week's WWE NXT. Following this, Ava announced that the title would be on the line in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver, and the participants would be chosen via qualifying matches.
After this announcement, Fallon Henley thought she would get another chance at the gold, but her teammate, Jazmyn Nyx, insisted on participating in the qualifiers. Nyx received some help from her Fatal Influence teammates but failed to qualify for the six-woman ladder match.
It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Fallon Henley's future on the developmental brand.