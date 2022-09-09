"Happy she's here" - The Rock's daughter praises current WWE Superstar

The Rock's daughter and current WWE Superstar, Ava Raine, praised her fellow wrestler, Lash Legend.

Ava Raine signed with WWE way back in February 2020. Due to multiple injuries during her training sessions at the Performance Center, Raine is yet to make her in-ring debut.

A couple of months ago, The Rock's daughter made an appearance at a non-televised NXT live show and cut her first promo. Fans are not so confident about her pro wrestling career, but Raine is not phased out by all the negativity.

WWE NXT Superstar Lash Legend shared a tweet thanking the South Eastern Conference network for a feature on her and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Ava Raine responded to this tweet by praising Lash and sharing her joy of working with Lash Legend.

"lash is one of my favorite people at work happy she’s here," Ava Raine tweeted.

Fans and WWE Veterans react to the Rock's daughter's tweet

Besides Raine, fans and other superstars expressed their admiration for Lash.

Fans praised Lash Legend.

Fans showed interest in wanting to see Lash Legend compete against Bianca Belair.

Fans also appreciated the video package and wished to see Lash Legend on the main roster soon.

Steven Shewfelt @ShewfeltSteven @lashlegendwwe @SECNetwork @BiancaBelairWWE nice video clip, and one day you will get your Wrestlemania moment, for now keep doing what you are doing and don't give up. @lashlegendwwe @SECNetwork @BiancaBelairWWE nice video clip, and one day you will get your Wrestlemania moment, for now keep doing what you are doing and don't give up.

A fan appreciated seeing Lash in NXT on a weekly basis.

WWE Veteran and multi-time women's champion Natalya also commented on Ava's tweet, reminiscing upon her experience with Lash.

"She was awesome to work with," Natalya tweeted.

As mentioned earlier, Ava Raine had her first promo segment back in July. She played the role of a heel. Although some fans lack confidence in her, she seems to be confident in her ability.

WWE may be planning to book her first televised appearance soon, and she could be teaming up with her friend Lash Legend.

What are your thoughts on Ava Raine? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali