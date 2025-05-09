The Rock's daughter Ava reacts after Jacob Fatu is caught breaking character

Ava, the daughter of The Rock and the current General Manager of NXT, reacted to Jacob Fatu getting caught breaking character. Fatu was recently seen with Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega.

The Samoan Werewolf is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars on the roster. He defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to become the new United States Champion. He's set to defend his title at Backlash on Saturday in a Fatal Four-Way match.

In a post on Instagram, Zelina Vega shared several candid photos of herself with Fatu. She managed to get The Bloodline member to break character, since the U.S. Champ is supposed to be a heel. Both proudly showed off their respective United States Titles.

Ava liked what she saw and shared Vega's post on her Instagram stories. She put Nas and Lauryn Hill's 1996 hit If I Ruled The World (Imagine That). The song is about harmony, so it seemingly points to Vega and Jacob Fatu being in harmony as the representatives of the Men's and Women's United States Championships.

Ava shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @avawwe_ on IG)

Ava shares a link with Jacob Fatu since they are both members of the Anoa'i family. The NXT General Manager is a fourth-generation WWE star.

Jacob Fatu is set to defend the United States Championship at WWE Backlash

After winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu has a tall task of defending it at WWE Backlash. It won't be an easy defense for The Samoan Werewolf because it's a Fatal Four-Way match, involving Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

Fatu will have his hands full against two former world champions, while The Megastar is more than capable of making things hard for him. He had a tough match against Knight at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see if Fatu will successfully defend his championship given that he doesn't need to get pinned to lose it. Solo Sikoa has also made things complicated, so he could play a role in the result of the match.

