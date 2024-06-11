The Rock's daughter Ava reacts to massive Cody Rhodes announcement with a three-word message

Cody Rhodes has been a busy man for a while, becoming even busier since he won the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare is all about that life and recently confirmed another appearance.

Following a successful Battleground premium live event, Rhodes is set to appear on tomorrow night's episode of NXT. He hinted at doing so with a post on X last night, where he stated he has a "gift" and plans to see some old friends. This was regarding Ethan Page, who main-evented the show against Trick Williams.

WWE confirmed during RAW that Cody Rhodes will indeed be on NXT. This prompted a response from the brand's general manager, Ava. The Rock's daughter quote-tweeted the announcement with a three-word message and a chef emoji, taking credit for it:

"sincerely, yours truly 👩🏽‍🍳" - Ava's response to Cody Rhodes being announced for NXT.

It remains to be seen what Rhodes will do on NXT tomorrow. He could potentially reveal Trick Williams' next challenger. However, The American Nightmare needs to focus on his own challenger, with AJ Styles in hot pursuit of his WWE Championship.

The two will face off in an 'I Quit' Match at Clash at the Castle after The Phenomenal One broke Cody's trust with his fake retirement over a week ago.

