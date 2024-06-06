The Rock's daughter Ava sends 2-word message to absent WWE star; references AEW

WWE Superstar The Rock's daughter, Ava, recently took to social media to send a two-word message to an absent NXT star. The star being referred to is Gigi Dolin.

Dolin last competed inside the squared circle on the March 12, 2024, episode of the developmental brand. She locked horns with Arianna Grace in a rare stipulation where the 27-year-old would get a makeover if she lost. The bout ended in favor of Grace, and the duo started featuring in a storyline where Arianna could be seen transforming Gigi into a "true lady."

However, Gigi Dolin has been absent from WWE television since last week, and according to the latest report by Fightful, the company has decided to drop the ongoing storyline between Dolin and Arianna Grace.

The 27-year-old recently took to Instagram to upload a couple of beach photos with her little brother and her real-life boyfriend, Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nash Carter in WWE.

"Beach day with my little bro and Zacharoo 🌊🏝️☀️🐚 yeah he ate the sand," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught NXT General Manager Ava's attention and she left a two-word comment.

"Big Business," she commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Ava's comment on Gigi Dolin's Instagram post

Ava seemingly referenced AEW's show Big Business with her comment where former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, made her debut.

Ava surprised everyone by introducing an unexpected star on WWE NXT

On last week's episode of the developmental brand, NXT GM Ava took everyone by surprise after she introduced TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace as Roxanne Perez's opponent for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024.

Grace recently made her in-ring NXT debut on this week's episode of the white and gold brand, where she locked horns with Stevie Turner. The TNA star showcased her incredible talent and took the win.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez lock horns at NXT Battleground 2024.

