WWE reportedly abandoned on-going storyline

WWE has reportedly dropped a current storyline and it will not be featured on television moving forward. The promotion created a lot of buzz during last night's edition of WWE NXT.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding last night's NXT but one storyline was not followed up on. Arianna Grace has been trying to turn Gigi Dolin into a more person more like herself and the storyline was presented in comedic vignettes.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the storyline has been dropped by the promotion, and the reasons why have not been confirmed as of now. The report also noted that Gigi Dolin was not backstage for this week's show.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Popular rapper Sexyy Red appeared during last night's episode of the developmental brand to introduce the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Former AEW star Ethan Page arrived during the final segment and attacked NXT Champion Trick Williams, and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also appeared on the show. She will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground on June 9.

Ethan Page reveals he has not signed WWE contract following his NXT debut last night

Former AEW star Ethan Page has revealed today that he is not under contract with any promotion following his surprise attack on NXT Champion Trick Williams last night.

Page wrapped up his three-year tenure with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and never captured a title with the promotion. The 34-year-old debuted with NXT last night but shared some interesting news earlier today in a new video. He claimed that he was not signed by WWE and is waiting for the call.

"Contrary to popular belief, Ethan Page is not signed to any company, or any contract. And I am just going to assume that Trick Williams would love to get a little payback and revenge on Ethan Page. So NXT, I'm going to leave this one to you. The ball is in your court, and All Ego is all ears. I'm going to assume somebody in that company has my number. I'll wait for the call," said Page. [From 00:24 - 00:58]

Expand Tweet

Gigi Dolin is a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Jacy Jayne. She was a part of the Toxic Attraction stable led by Mandy Rose but the former NXT Women's Champion was released by WWE at the end of 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback