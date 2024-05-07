The Rock's daughter Ava sends a message to Bloodline member

The Rock's daughter, Ava, recently sent a message to Bloodline member Tanga Loa after his WWE return. At the Backlash France Premium Live Event, Loa helped Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa win their tag team match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

During his time in NJPW, Loa was a member of the Bullet Club. He mostly teamed up with his brother and worked as the primary tag team of the faction. Loa and Tonga were collectively known as Guerrillas of Destiny.

On Instagram, Ava reacted to Loa's WWE return by commenting with the salute face emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Ava's comment:

AJ Styles commented on Bloodline member Tama Tonga joining WWE

AJ Styles and Tama Tonga are former Bullet Club stablemates. The Phenomenal One has reacted to the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star's WWE debut.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling in a recent interview, Styles revealed he wanted Tonga to sign with WWE much earlier but the timing wasn't right. The former WWE Champion is happy to see his former Bullet Club stablemate sign with the Stamford-based company.

"Truth be told, I wanted him [Tama Tonga] much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in the perfect time, he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome."

In 2024, The Bloodline also added The Rock to the faction, who ended his latest WWE run on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, faction leader Roman Reigns is on hiatus after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

