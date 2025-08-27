The Rock's daughter Ava shares major update on WWE star: "No one has heard"

WWE NXT Heatwave featured Oba Femi defending his NXT Championship against Je'Von Evans in the main event of the show. The latter entered the match with injured ribs, and the moves throughout the bout ended up making things worse for the young star.The ending moments of the match featured Oba Femi sending Evans through the announce table, leaving Evans lying out and raising questions about a potential injury for the challenger. The Rock’s daughter, Ava, gave an update on Je'Von Evans’ condition following Heatwave on this week’s edition of NXT.The NXT General Manager came out to reveal that nobody had heard from Evans since his match against Oba Femi at Heatwave, and because of the silence from Je'von, Ava was now forced to find a new No. 1 contender for the NXT Title. She then announced a match between Josh Briggs and Ricky Saints to determine Oba Femi’s next challenger at No Mercy.&quot;No one has heard from Je'von Evans following his loss at Heatwave, and because of that, I now have to find a new number one contender for the NXT Championship.&quot;Time will now tell what the company has in store for the young star, and when an update will be provided on his status.Je'Von Evans might be on the horizon of making his WWE RAW debutWhile Je'Von Evans has been doing wonders in NXT, WWE commentator Corey Graves revealed that he heard the star’s name come up multiple times on RAW, teasing a potential main roster move for the young star.&quot;As a matter of fact, I did Monday night yesterday, and I was sitting ringside during the day. The name Je'von Evans came up on more than one occasion from more than one superstar. Je'von Evans is the talk of the game these days, and with great reason,&quot; Graves revealed.It would be interesting to see when Evans makes his WWE main roster debut.Please credit and backlink Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.