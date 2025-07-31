The Rock's daughter Ava shares massive update ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:02 GMT
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: stars
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE legend The Rock's daughter, Ava, recently took to social media to share a huge update ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The NXT general manager also made a big request to Charlotte Flair.

Ad

After a successful month with Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the Triple H-led creative team is all set for their next big premium live event, SummerSlam. This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night show for the first time in history. The event is scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Ava took to X/Twitter to share a massive update. The NXT GM uploaded a photo with Charlotte Flair from their training session at the WWE Performance Center, teasing a possible in-ring return. In her post's caption, The Rock's daughter requested The Queen for the same training session next week as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Same time next week?" Ava asked Flair.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Check out her post below:

Ad

Charlotte Flair also took to her X/Twitter handle to upload a video of her training session with Ava. Flair also sent a three-word message in her post's caption.

"Pressure makes diamonds," Flair wrote.

Check out her post below:

Ad

WWE official wanted a popular star to win this year's Royal Rumble ahead of Charlotte Flair

For those unaware, Charlotte Flair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble. During Netflix's docuseries WWE: Unreal's third episode, the writing team was showcased debating over who would win the competition.

During the conversation, Ed Koskey pitched an idea for Chelsea Green to win the Rumble, but other officials did not entertain this pitch.

Ad
"You get entrant 29 in there. They come in, there’s [sic] only two women, they end up doing a double elimination. So whoever is number 30 automatically wins. Chelsea Green (...) walks down, wins the Royal Rumble," Koskey said as the other officials in the room had a chuckle.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications