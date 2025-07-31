The Rock's daughter Ava shares massive update ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE legend The Rock's daughter, Ava, recently took to social media to share a huge update ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The NXT general manager also made a big request to Charlotte Flair.After a successful month with Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the Triple H-led creative team is all set for their next big premium live event, SummerSlam. This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night show for the first time in history. The event is scheduled for August 2 and 3.Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Ava took to X/Twitter to share a massive update. The NXT GM uploaded a photo with Charlotte Flair from their training session at the WWE Performance Center, teasing a possible in-ring return. In her post's caption, The Rock's daughter requested The Queen for the same training session next week as well.&quot;Same time next week?&quot; Ava asked Flair.Check out her post below:Charlotte Flair also took to her X/Twitter handle to upload a video of her training session with Ava. Flair also sent a three-word message in her post's caption.&quot;Pressure makes diamonds,&quot; Flair wrote.Check out her post below:WWE official wanted a popular star to win this year's Royal Rumble ahead of Charlotte FlairFor those unaware, Charlotte Flair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble. During Netflix's docuseries WWE: Unreal's third episode, the writing team was showcased debating over who would win the competition. During the conversation, Ed Koskey pitched an idea for Chelsea Green to win the Rumble, but other officials did not entertain this pitch.&quot;You get entrant 29 in there. They come in, there’s [sic] only two women, they end up doing a double elimination. So whoever is number 30 automatically wins. Chelsea Green (...) walks down, wins the Royal Rumble,&quot; Koskey said as the other officials in the room had a chuckle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Biggest Party of the Summer.