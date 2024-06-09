The Rock's daughter Ava shares plea for help

The Rock's daughter Ava has asked for help ahead of a major WWE show tonight. NXT Battleground will be airing live tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of tonight's premium live event, NXT General Manager Ava took to social media to plead for help. She shared an image on her Instagram story of herself at the UFC Apex but Tatum Paxley was spotted in the image as well.

Ava hilariously added the caption "help" on the image and a fan reposted it on X/Twitter. The Rock's daughter reacted to the post and added "please" as seen in her post below.

NXT Battleground is shaping up to be an eventful show tonight. Ethan Page recently debuted for the promotion and will be squaring off against Trick Williams for the NXT Championship tonight.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will also be making an appearance at the premium live event and will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE is still trying to find a role for The Rock's daughter

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE could still be searching for a fit for Ava in the company.

WWE legend William Regal officially made Ava the new General Manager of NXT earlier this year. During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that the company was trying to find the right spot for Ava. He added that she might be too young to portray an authority figure in the promotion as well.

"Listen, they are obviously trying to find a role for her [Ava]. They're trying to find the right spot for her. I don't know if she comes across with the right authority yet if she's too young for that part. I don't think her dad, The Rock, has said that 'I'm on the board of directors, I want my daughter to have this', I don't think that's what's happening."

You can check out the video below:

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since the RAW following WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The Final Boss moving forward as changes with The Bloodline continue on SmackDown.

