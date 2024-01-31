The Rock's daughter Ava threatens to get top WWE star suspended; brutal match booked for major show

WWE Superstars Dijak and Joe Gacy engaged in a massive brawl during the latest episode of NXT.

The duo has been in a heated rivalry for a while, but their conflict reached new heights during this week's incident. After brawling throughout the entire Performance Center, they ended up outside the rooftop of a trailer. Dijak delivered a kick to Gacy, causing the latter to fall brutally, almost 20 feet, into a dumpster below.

Later in the show, Dijak approached NXT General Manager Ava and requested a No Disqualification Match against Gacy at NXT Vengeance Day. She questioned Dijak about how Gacy would even be able to compete after the rooftop incident. The GM even threatened to have Dijak suspended for his actions.

Check out the announcement segment from the show below:

This was when Gacy emerged from the dumpster and agreed to the brutal No Disqualification match. Consequently, Ava accepted Dijak's request and officially scheduled the match at Vengeance Day later this week.

It will be intriguing to observe which of these two stars emerges victorious.

