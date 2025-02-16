The Rock's daughter Ava unites with 50-year-old ex-Intercontinental Champion backstage at NXT Vengeance Day 2025

The Rock's daughter, Ava, was busy backstage at NXT Vengeance Day when she was united with a 50-year-old ex-Intercontinental Champion. It was a wholesome moment, with a big tease for the future.

Ava was taken aback by the mysterious faction comprising WWE Performance Center recruits. She said that she'd deal with that when the time came, but she was soon interrupted by none other than NXT's Arianna Grace. As you may know, Grace is the daughter of the 50-year-old veteran and legend Santino Marella.

The ex-Intercontinental Champion and Ava greeted each other with their pleasantries, and with Santino Marella serving as the authority figure in TNA, the segment was set up to tease something regarding the future collaboration.

It will be interesting to see what they come up with and offer fans on NXT as well as TNA. Fans who only saw Santino Marella during his WWE days might be surprised to see him in an authority role in TNA.

Whether it's the men's or women's division, it looks like we're going to see something completely new and different from past collaborations.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of NXT and TNA, and the General Manager is expected to make huge announcements soon.

