The Rock's daughter surprises young fan with an incredible gesture

WWE star Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, recently surprised a young fan. Along with NXT's Cora Jade, both women bought young fan Ali's Girl Scout cookies from her website.

Jade and Johnson signed with WWE within the last two years. Although Simone is yet to make her wrestling debut on television, she has reportedly worked with the likes of Zelina Vega. Meanwhile, Cora Jade debuted on NXT in early 2021 and has since gone on to face superstars such as Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Mandy Rose.

Jade and Johnson's recent charitable efforts were made known after young WWE fan Ali's father took to Twitter to thank both of them.

Benny Fairchild @WadBenny1 My daughter Ali is a huge @WWE fan and when she wakes up in the morning her little mind will be blown. @CoraJadeWWE and @SimoneGJohnson bought #GirlScoutCookies from her website. Thanks Cora and Simone for supporting Girl Scouts in Northern New York. My daughter Ali is a huge @WWE fan and when she wakes up in the morning her little mind will be blown. @CoraJadeWWE and @SimoneGJohnson bought #GirlScoutCookies from her website. Thanks Cora and Simone for supporting Girl Scouts in Northern New York. https://t.co/LmbYbhM1Ki

With neither star having made their name on WWE's main roster as of yet, acts of kindness such as these will no doubt transcend into their on-screen personas down the line.

The Rock got into the ring to help train his daughter Simone

In 2020, The Rock came to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to his daughter and the many up-and-coming stars that NXT has to offer.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling @TheRock got into the ring to help coach his daughter Simone and other wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center .@TheRock got into the ring to help coach his daughter Simone and other wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center 🙌 https://t.co/AthoFMlLgU

Simone Johnson spoke of how even though her father is The Rock, she appreciates that he is letting her stand on her own two feet during her wrestling journey:

"With my dad, there's such a good balance with him because he understands that, I do, obviously want to follow in his footsteps, his father's and his father's footsteps — but, also to be my own person and to create my own path." [0:41-0:52]

Coming from such an iconic family can add an immense amount of expectation onto the shoulders of anyone. However, Simone Johnson seems to have the right mindset and ability to handle the pressure of carrying on the Johnson-Maivia name.

