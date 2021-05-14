Update on what Zelina Vega was doing at the WWE PC today, is she returning to WWE? - Reports

It appears that Zelina Vega is returning to WWE after all.

Earlier, it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that Zelina Vega was being filmed for something at the WWE Performance Center today. Sapp also stated that the plan was for her to return to WWE.

In an update from SRS on his own report, Zelina Vega was filmed today walking into the WWE Performance Center alongside Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock. Johnson has yet to appear on WWE television.

Let’s give them something to talk about. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 12, 2021

Zelina Vega filmed today at the WWE Performance Center

Fightful was unable to confirm whether or not this was being done as "supplemental footage" or if there is a plan behind pairing these two women together.

However, they were able to confirm that Zelina Vega's return to WWE has been the plan for a while now. That would explain why she never signed with another company when her 90-day non-compete clause expired earlier this year.

So the question remains, what are the plans for Zelina Vega when she returns to television? The easy answer would be to pair her up with her husband, Aleister Black, when he returns to SmackDown. But we don't think that's the direction WWE is taking.

Perhaps Zelina Vega is returning to be part of the WWE NXT roster. She could possibly be revealed as the person behind the "Diamond Mine" vignettes. Utilizing that as Simone Johnson's NXT debut would probably generate a lot of interest in the black and gold brand.

Whatever direction WWE takes, it's good to see Zelina Vega back in the fold when arguably she shouldn't have been released in the first place.

Wow. Now THAT is a money team. https://t.co/fUWNuCOqbU — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) May 13, 2021

So what do you think about Zelina Vega returning to WWE? Who would you like to see her aligned with when she returns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.