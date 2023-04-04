The Rock’s daughter could be fast-tracked to the WWE main roster following stable’s demise

The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, could be getting fast-tracked to the main roster following two members of The Schism faction in WWE NXT asking for their release.

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) have reportedly asked for their release from the company. Fightful Select noted that the reason they have asked for their release is unknown, but the Grizzled Young Veterans are expected to make the announcement themselves shortly.

WWE could take this opportunity to bring The Rock's daughter to the main roster. The RAW after WrestleMania is always full of surprises and the debut of Johnson's daughter would certainly electrify the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The moment would be even more special if The Rock made a surprise appearance as well.

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain the RAW Women's Championship last night during Night 2 of WrestleMania. The EST could be looking for a new challenger and Ava could make her debut. The 21-year-old could start pff her career on the main roster with a bang and step right up to the RAW Women's Champion.

WWE Superstar Tamina on her bond with The Rock's daughter

WWE Superstar Tamina recently got emotional while discussing Ava Raine and her future in professional wrestling.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, The Rock's cousin Tamina spoke about Ava and her future in WWE. She said that she was very proud of her niece and expressed how emotional it makes her to watch Raine grow up.

"When you have your niece, you know, who has been there watching your career through that whole time and you're seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, I mean you can't help but like be so totally proud of her because [on the verge of crying] you start, because I do man, like they're so, my girls are my everything, you know, like Simone I've got that relationship with her."

She continued by stating that Raine was like a daughter to her:

"And I look at her as like as a daughter to me too in that way. And she was freaking, it was awesome. It was great. She did amazing. And you cannot be more proud of a family member in that way, if you can look at my eyes in this way, it was more than that brother. It was more than that. It was just [getting emotional] you just get proud," Tamina added. [10:22 -11:51]

Tamina hasn't appeared on WWE RAW since her loss to Mia Yim on November 14, 2022. It will be interesting to see if she starts appearing more on the red brand if Ava Raine joins the roster down the line.

Would you like to see The Rock's daughter on WWE's main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

