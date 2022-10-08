The Rock's daughter wants Roman Reigns to "beat the s**t" out of highly controversial figure

Roman Reigns is at the top of his game, and if he makes it to WrestleMania 39 as the Universal Champion, his reign will have touched 944 days - an unprecedented number in the modern era. On SmackDown this week, Paul Heyman hyped up Logan Paul by stating that the likes of the highly controversial Andrew Tate would never have the guts to square up to Roman Reigns. The Rock's daughter recently tweeted about the controversial figure.

For the uninitiated, Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who became a social media star. His content was known to be about accumulating wealth or "hustling", dating advice, and more. His videos and views were considered highly misogynistic, resulting in bans from social media giants such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Videos of him circulating on TikTok have upwards of 13 billion views, indicating his level of popularity.

This is perhaps why The Rock's daughter Ava Raine stated that she wanted to see Roman Reigns beat the s**t out of Andrew Tate:

You can check out her tweet below:

A V A @AvaRaineWWE out of andrew tate tho i would LOVE to see roman beat theout of andrew tate tho #Smackdown i would LOVE to see roman beat the 💩out of andrew tate tho #Smackdown

Ava Raine would later respond by stating how surprised she was that people were defending Andrew Tate. Either way, the fact that his name was used on WWE means that he is simply getting more exposure despite the bans.

Most fans seemed perplexed by the Andrew Tate reference in the Roman Reigns segment

It's not surprising that most fans wondered why names like Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate were brought up during the opening segment of SmackDown. The context was Paul Heyman stating that none of them could stand up to The Tribal Chief - something that most fans assumed anyway.

The general reaction on Twitter was that of perplexity, as most fans simply didn't understand the need for such random references. It wasn't as random when put into context, but those names certainly don't belong in the realm of pro wrestling and WWE.

Would you like to see Reigns vs Andrew Tate in a WWE ring? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes