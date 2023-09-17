The Rock's former WWE rival reacts to claim that he doesn't like him

A WWE veteran has responded to accusations that he doesn't like The Rock. The star in question is Bully Ray.

The Great One made a surprise return on the latest edition of SmackDown. He was involved in a segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. He also encountered his former WWE rival, John Cena, backstage.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray put out a tweet soon after, stating that someone got a pop that was even louder than the one that The Rock got. A fan chimed in and claimed that Bully Ray doesn't like his former WWE co-worker. Ray wasn't having it and decided to call out the fan.

Bully Ray and The Rock were rivals back in the day

The Brahma Bull took on Bully Ray on various occasions back during the early 2000s. Interestingly, the duo only competed in one singles match. On the March 21, 2000 episode of SmackDown, Ray lost a singles bout to the former WWE Champion.

Bully Ray has always had love and respect for the 51-year-old WWE veteran. Last year, Ray made a bold statement by saying that AEW's MJF could be the next Rock when it came to using the microphone.

"If anybody could ever challenge what The Rock was able to accomplish on the microphone, I think it's MJF. I think given time, seasoning, the right people to stand across from him, the right people to tighten his screws, MJF could become the next Rock on the microphone."

The eight-time WWE Champion has made it known that he is open to facing Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. Fans would love to witness this massive dream encounter on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

