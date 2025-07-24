The Rock’s influence led to popular figure getting TV time, feels WWE veteran - "That's why they used him" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels rapper Travis Scott used his connections with The Rock for TV time. The star had some major spots on multiple PLEs earlier this year.
Travis Scott accompanied The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber and helped him and John Cena beat down Cody Rhodes. He also showed up at WrestleMania to attack Cody. However, his efforts were unsuccessful, and he got planted by a Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring.
On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer explained that Scott possibly had connections with The Rock. Russo detailed the rapper possibly got the spot on WWE TV because of his popularity. He pointed out that other artists like Bad Bunny also earned their time in the ring because of their mainstream popularity.
"I'm thinking maybe he was boys with The Rock. I mean, bro, he's over. He's Bad Bunny over. That's what they used Bad Bunny for. He definitely is over. Why? I have no idea. I've listened to the guy and like, okay. But he's got a huge, huge, huge following. And I guarantee you, because he was so over, he had some connection with Rock. So that's why they used him." [From 3:15 onwards]
WWE welcomes celebrities to join in on the action because of the mainstream attention they bring to the product. The latest celeb to join the bandwagon is Jelly Roll, who will be competing at SummerSlam, teaming with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.
