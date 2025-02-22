The Rock's last-minute addition to WWE SmackDown leads to major botch

The Rock's addition to WWE SmackDown this week forced much of the show to be rewritten. One segment in particular was the six-man tag match between Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu.

Rhodes was removed from the match, and Tonga and Fatu should have faced Priest and Strowman instead. However, the graphic shown at the beginning of the show already featured Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

There was a backstage segment between Sikoa and Fatu, during which he claimed he would be ringside for the match before Fatu pushed him to be his partner. The bout then became the tag match already shown in the graphic.

It was noted ahead of the show earlier tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, that many parts had to be rewritten and changed, and it seems that the wrong graphic could have been shown as a result.

The Rock needed a face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, so he was taken out of the six-man tag team match, and a new graphic was made and seemingly shown prematurely since the match was yet to be finalized.

