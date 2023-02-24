The Rock's mom wants him back in WWE according to a member of The Anoa'i family

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most globally recognized professional wrestlers who left the company and began his journey to become a Hollywood A-Lister. WWE Superstar Tamina recently revealed that Johnson's mom wants her son to return to the company.

The Rock had an illustrious career as a full-time in-ring performer during the Attitude Era. After accomplishing nearly every major milestone in the company, Johnson decided to leave and continue his career as an actor, becoming the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

Regardless of his success on the big screen, fans want the People's Champion to make a return to the company for a match against Roman Reigns. Speaking to Insider, WWE Superstar Tamina revealed that The Rock's mother, Ata Johnson, also wishes for the same:

"All of us, including his mama, want him to come back... I feel like everybody wants him to return." [H/T - Insider]

She also revealed that The Brahma Bull was the reason she began her career:

"Dwayne's a huge mentor, you know because when I first started, it was because of him... He's a huge example." [H/T - Insider]

In 2019, The Rock made an appearance on WWE SmackDown during its move to FOX. It will be interesting to see when Johnson makes an appearance for the company.

Is there heat between WWE and The Rock?

Since 2019, Dwayne Johnson has not made a single appearance for the company. Fans believed that Johnson would return for a mega feud against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but plans changed a while back.

The WWE Universe began speculating that there could be some unresolved issues between Johnson and the company. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there is no heat between the two parties. Check it out:

"Is there animosity towards The Rock? I would imagine not. Like with Stone Cold Steve Austin, that door is always open. Maybe he said let's do it next year? When those guys say yes, WWE is going to say okay," reported WrestleVotes.

Johnson's daughter Ava Raine is currently working on the developmental brand as a member of The Schism. It will be interesting to see when The People's Champion will appear in WWE.

What are your thoughts about a match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comment section below.

