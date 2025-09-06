The Rock’s shocking weight loss sparks doubts on his WWE future; ex-writer feels the company is to blame (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's weight loss. The star appeared visibly lean during his recent public appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Since moving out of the ring, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become a major name in Hollywood for several years. He has delivered some box office hits and is one of the biggest names in the movie industry. The 53-year-old was recently at the Venice Film Festival, where he debuted a new look. He captured headlines with a leaner, more athletic look, with sources claiming that he had lost almost 60 pounds of muscle.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that the Final Boss was possibly not worried about his wrestling career. He felt that The Rock was more focused on his acting endeavors. The veteran writer also felt that part of it was because WWE failed to execute his vision in the lead-up to WrestleMania earlier this year. Vince noted that Rocky may have been disillusioned with the company and started focusing on his other projects.

"I don't think Rock cares right now. I think without weight loss, I think Rock is really zeroed in on his acting career. I think a lot of that had to do with the way things went down at the WWE. I think that played into it. But you can look at him now, bro, and see that he is focused on his acting career. He's not gonna lose 60 lbs and come back to wrestling. So, five years down the road, maybe. But I think the next five years he's one hundred percent concentrating on his movie career."

The Rock last appeared on WWE TV back at Elimination Chamber. Since then, there have been no announcements on when the WWE Universe could see the megastar again.

