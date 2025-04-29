The Rock's "TV show" comment draws severe criticism from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took shots at The Rock for his comments on the business. The Hollywood star was missing from the WrestleMania extravaganza last weekend.

During a recent interview, The Final Boss addressed the nature of the wrestling business. He was out of character and explained the intricacies of backstage drama that goes on while producing a WWE TV show. He pulled back the curtains and spoke about how characters worked in wrestling.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that The Final Boss exposed the business last week when he said it was a television show. He noted that such comments would reduce casual fans' interest in the product. The veteran writer mentioned that not only was the current creative bad at putting on wrestling matches, but it couldn't even put on good TV shows for the fans.

"Meanwhile, none of this matters whatsoever because Rock told us last week it was all a TV show. Rock told us last week that none of this is real. [Pat] McAfee getting on the desk is not real. Michael Cole, none of that is real. The Rock told us publicly last week that none of this is real. So if none of this is real, you guys are putting on God-awful television. This is God-awful television." [From 11:13 onwards]

The Rock has not shown up on WWE TV since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see when he decides to return next.

