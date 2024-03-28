The Rock's unexpected advice to 47-year-old star before WWE WrestleMania 18: "No one's expecting much out of you"

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed an unexpected piece of advice he got from The Rock before WrestleMania X8 when he was nervous backstage.

The star in question is Maven, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2005. During his time, he won the Hardcore Championship three times.

At WrestleMania X8, Maven defended his Hardcore title against Goldust (now Dustin Rhodes in AEW) at the SkyDome in Toronto, Canada. The match ended with Spike Dudley pinning the 47-year-old star because of the 24/7 rule.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the former Hardcore Champion mentioned being heavy-hearted backstage before his match at WrestleMania. The Rock, carrying the epitome of cool, approached Maven, and the latter star was expecting secret advice or a motivational pep talk from him.

Instead, Dwayne Johnson delivered a deadpan zinger, stating that no one was expecting a lot from the former WWE star and that he should just have fun in the ring. Maven said:

"He's (The Rock) gonna give me the special sauce. And as deadpan as you can imagine. He goes, 'Mave, no one's expecting much out of you just do the best you can,' and turns around and I'm like, 'What?' And he turned and he turned and you know, that smile. And he gave me a wink. But that was the levity that was needed at that. Yeah, like, just listen dude, 'We're out here to entertain go out there and have fun.'" (H/T: CVV)

Watch the full episode below:

The Rock shares what he said to Cody Rhode before he attacked him on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed a shocking turn of events when The Final Boss laid waste to Rhodes. The Bloodline member assaulted The American Nightmare in the parking lot and busted him open.

However, before the attack, the two men had an intense face-off in the middle of the ring when Rhodes was having a moment with the WWE Universe. The Rock came very close to the former Intercontinental Champion and whispered something to the latter, which left him shaken.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson shared a few pictures from RAW and seemingly revealed what he whispered to Cody Rhodes.

Check out The Brahma Bull's post below:

"Tonight, I’m gonna make you bleed - Final Boss," he wrote.

Some fans are amazed by The Great One's heel run, whereas others believe that he hijacked the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes storyline. Only time will tell if The Rock has any plans to double-cross The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

