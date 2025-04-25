The Rock is sabotaging Triple H for one reason only, says veteran; suggests he no-showed 

The Rock’s absence from WWE has left fans feeling betrayed, as the build to WrestleMania appeared to suggest he would be there. However, a veteran thinks there’s something else at play here and has spoken about it.

The Final Boss didn’t appear at WrestleMania and has since said that was not the plan, speaking about it. He said he didn’t appear because he didn’t want to take away from John Cena’s limelight.

Whatever the reason, there were reports that WWE was aware of the Final Boss not showing up at WrestleMania, and even allegedly, tried to get him to appear by leaking the news early. Vince Russo, though, believes that The Brahma Bull is sabotaging Triple H.

Speaking on the post-show review of WrestleMania on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo suggested his theory that the Final Boss was still working with Vince McMahon and had decided to sabotage Triple H and WWE.

“What if, what if, The Rock is still in bed with Vince McMahon, and this is 100% sabotage. Think about it, think about it, man.” (1:34:26 – 1:34:46)

He went on to discuss a hypothetical scenario in which The Brahma Bull may have allegedly no-showed for his own reasons.

“Bro, can you imagine that? What if The Rock just no-showed? What about that, Chris? What if they were waiting all day for Rock, and they realized at 8 o’clock, 'Guys, The Rock ain’t coming.' Can you imagine that?” (1:45:15 – 1:45:30)

It remains to be seen how this plays out and if the legend returns to WWE to play any further roles.

