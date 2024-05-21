The Rock says he's "feeling good" about his progress for new role to honor MMA legend

WWE Superstar The Rock is putting in the work and isn't letting his foot off the gas. On social media, The Final Boss shared that he has been preparing rigorously for his next role in an upcoming Hollywood movie, where he will portray the role of an MMA legend.

Dwayne Johnson is set for a massive project called The Smashing Machine. The 51-year-old will play the role of two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and Vale Tudo Heavyweight Champion, Mark Kerr.

The Bloodline member has Mixed Martial Arts training camps set across to prepare and hone his skills for the octagon day-by-day. Taking to Instagram, The Rock described himself as a "total student of the game," actively absorbing MMA knowledge and paying homage to the pioneers who paved the way.

While the details of the film remain under wraps, The Great One mentioned he's feeling good about the progress so far but is still away from being satisfied.

"Working hard and feeling good about my progress so far, but [I'm] far from satisfied. Approaching this as a total student of the game; absorbing and learning as much as I can day-by-day. It’s my absolute honor to pay respect and homage to @UFC and Vale Tudo Heavyweight Champion, Mark Kerr, and all the founding fathers of MMA,'' he said.

The People's Champion added:

''Our crew is ready to go, and everyone’s pumped to start production this week. #TrainingCamp #TheSmashingMachine written and directed by Benny Safdie A24!"

Check out his post below:

WWE veteran discusses The Rock's WrestleMania 41 plans

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently mentioned that upon The Final Boss' next return, he could reignite a feud with Cody Rhodes. On RAW after WrestleMania 40, Dwayne Johnson confronted The American Nightmare and teased a one-on-one match down the line.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Gewirtz shared potential plans for The Rock's involvement in WrestleMania 41. He also noted that if the rivalry continued between The Great One and Rhodes, the latter's dog could be involved in a storyline to make it intense.

"I want to get back into it with Cody's dog. People are like, 'How can you say that? He's [Pharoah] a good boy!' Of course, he's a good boy. Everyone knows he's a good boy. He's just a stupid dog, that's all I'm saying. There are smart dogs and dogs that are not so bright. Pharaoh is not so bright, but he's certainly a good boy. I would love to get back into all that stuff. If that phone call happens and we're [Gewirtz and The Rock] thinking about the same person, I'd be extremely thrilled to run it back," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The People's Champ goes after Cody Rhodes and the latter's dog, Pharoah after he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

