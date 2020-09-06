The Rock is easily one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin, was one of the top draws of WWE's Attitude Era. His matches against Triple H, Mick Foley, and even Hollywood Hulk Hogan still hold firm.

So, it was no surprise when The Rock paid tribute The Undertaker, saying that The Deadman is on his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers.

The Rock states that The Attitude Era was the best in wrestling

The Rock thanked The Undertaker for having fun with him every time they were in the ring together. He even said that WWE's Attitude Era was the best in wrestling. Of course, that opinion is shared by many fans, though it does have its detractors.

😂💪🏾 good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans. #heartstoppin #elbowdroppin @wwe https://t.co/Eycclb8VAm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2020

The Rock retweeted an old clip of him taking on The Undertaker with him getting up as he was about to drop The People's Elbow. It's unclear if this was a ''botch'' or the pair having a scripted fun moment on WWE RAW.

The Undertaker seemingly retired from WWE after WrestleMania 36, and every wrestler has gone out of their ways to pay tribute to him. The Rock is no different, as he still holds him in high regard.