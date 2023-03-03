The Rock scheduled to be a part of major Hollywood event 

The Rock is set to be part of The Oscar Awards 2023 as a presenter.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may be one of the biggest stars on the planet. He is also one of the few wrestlers who successfully transitioned from the ring to the big screen, and this transition has paid off well for The Great One.

Given his status as an icon in Hollywood, The Rock will be present at the Dolby Theater for the 95th Academy Awards, where he will present one of the 23 awards that are up for grabs, according to Deadline.

The Academy @TheAcademy



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 https://t.co/U87WDh88MR

However, it is unclear at this time what award he will be presenting. This also isn't the WWE icon's first time at the Academy Awards. He previously presented at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015 and also appeared at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008.

This will also be his second time presenting at a major event this year after he gave the Best Pop Solo Performance Award to Adele at The Grammys.

The Rock's mom apparently wants him back in the WWE

The Rock's family is synonymous with wrestling. Hence, it should be no surprise that his mother wants him back in the WWE despite his success out of the ring.

Tamina recently did an interview with Insider where she revealed that Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, wants him back in the WWE.

All of us, including his mama, want him to come back... I feel like everybody wants him to return."

Tamina also disclosed that The Great One is why she began her wrestling career.

"Dwayne's a huge mentor, you know because when I first started, it was because of him... He's a huge example." [H/T - Insider]

Many fans will be excited to see Dwayne Johnson again at the Academy Awards as a presenter this year.

What do you make of Rock's duties at the 95th Academy Awards? Sound off in the comments section.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes