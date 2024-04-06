The Rock seemingly keeps speech short confusing fans at the end of WWE Hall of Fame

The Rock's WWE Hall of Fame speech was very brief, and there's a possible reason for that. He was involved in an altercation with a fan at the end, which was a bit confusing.

The Great One inducted his grandmother Lia Maivia into the 2024 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame, which was the main segment of the show. Industry veterans Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson were inducted earlier on.

Thunderbolt Patterson's speech might've gone a bit long, and the show ended up being longer than expected. The Rock came out to induct his grandmother, and there were a lot of "Rocky sucks" chants in the crowd. The Great One thanked the people and said that it was a big weekend and he had to get everybody home.

He congratulated all of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductees and called Lia Maivia a true trailblazer in the world of professional wrestling. The Final Boss went to Cody Rhodes and told him that he had nothing but respect for Dusty Rhodes and Mama Rhodes, but what is going to happen between them this weekend is not business, it's personal. He then introduced his mother Ata Johnson and called her the real Final Boss of the family.

Expand Tweet

After the end of the segment, he got into a verbal altercation with a fan in the crowd. It's unclear what it was all about. However, his speech was very short, most likely because it was getting very late.

What did you think about The Rock's speech? Sound off in the comments!

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy The Rock's speech? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion