The Rock seemingly revealed some “secrets” about a potential WWE return ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

There have been hints from The Rock suggesting a possible comeback to WWE in the near future.

The wrestling world was abuzz when The Great One made an unexpected appearance on Friday Night SmackDown a few months back. Now, it appears the fans might be on the brink of witnessing his return to action once again.

Following a recent Make-A-Wish meetup with a young fan, The Rock shared his experience of spending time with the fan, discussing all things related to pro wrestling. In his post, he hinted at sharing a secret with the youngster about 'some dude' making a potential return to WWE.

"Jayden is 15 and he’s awesome!! Jayden’s wish was to meet, “The People’s Champ.” He is a HUUUUUGE ROCK & pro wrestling fan and we had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches!! I LOVE pro wrestling, so my time with Jayden was super dope! 💪🏾I told him a little secret 🤫 that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy a**es 😉👋🏾," The Rock wrote.

Kayla Braxton spoke about The Rock's recent WWE appearance

The Rock's unadvertised appearance on WWE SmackDown a few months back appeared to catch not just the audience off guard but also surprised those working backstage at the event.

In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, WWE personality Kayla Braxton disclosed that she learned about The Great One's return just 30 minutes before the show, giving credit to Pat McAfee for orchestrating the surprise.

"[I found out] I think 30 minutes prior maybe, because he was with Pat McAfee that day on College GameDay. I don't even think this was planned. Pat McAfee has this way of making everybody want to be his best friend. In fact, he got The Rock to come to SmackDown. I mean, that's a very Pat McAfee thing, but I think it was just like that, you know, Rock was in town, so why not swing by SmackDown? But it was like right then, it was a surprise for all of us," Braxton said.

The recent hint about a possible comeback from The Rock raises anticipation about whether he might make an appearance at next month's Royal Rumble event. It'll certainly be intriguing to see if it comes to fruition.

