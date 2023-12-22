WWE Personality says she found out about The Rock’s SmackDown return ‘30 minutes’ before it happened

A WWE personality has claimed she found out about The Rock's return minutes before it happened.

Kayla Braxton has been a mainstay in WWE for several years. She is one of the backstage interviewers, interacting with almost every superstar. Despite being a behind the scenes personnel, there are certain things that even she doesn't know about until it happens.

One such thing she didn't know about until the last minute was The Rock's return to SmackDown earlier. Kayla Braxton spoke about it during her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, where she stated she was unaware of it until 30 minutes before it happened.

"[I found out] I think 30 minutes prior maybe, because he was with Pat McAfee that day on College GameDay. I don't even think this was planned. Pat McAfee has this way of making everybody want to be his best friend. In fact, he got The Rock to come to SmackDown. I mean, that's a very Pat McAfee thing, but I think it was just like that, you know, Rock was in town, so why not swing by Smackdown? But it was like right then, it was a surprise for all of us." [H/T Fightful]

Mark Henry compares Dominik Mysterio to The Rock

The Rock has been the measuring stick against which many WWE Superstars have been compared over the years. There are still current talents that are being compared to the Brahma Bull.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry compared Dominik Mysterio to The Great One.

"Dominik is one of those guys that – I put him in the same category as The Rock and the Harts and people that come from pro wrestling. They have a legacy, Randy Orton. Like, there are things that Dominik does that are just intuitive because I see him take no wasted steps. Have you ever seen Randy Orton take a wasted step? Never! Everything means something to Dom."

He continued:

"I watched Dominik – he got swung on, and he took one step backwards. The first thing that hit the ground was his butt, like he was a one-year-old baby. When Dominik does that, it looks different! He makes it look like the way we watched it when we were kids, Dave. So the intuitive things is what I see, and not to mention, right on top of that, he elevated that title. I appreciate what Dom is doing."

It remains to be seen if we will get a Rock return in 2024 again, with WrestleMania being a few months away.

