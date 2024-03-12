The Rock sends Bad Bunny a message after the Oscars

The Rock and Bad Bunny were among the big names at the Oscars 2024, and they have received an enormous reception from fans whenever they have been featured in WWE. The Great One had a message for the Puerto Rican rapper following the 96th Academy Awards.

Fans were surprised to see an almost naked John Cena come up on stage to announce the nominees and winner for Best Costume Design at the Oscars. Cena and The Rock also shared a light moment backstage.

Meanwhile, The Great One also came across Bad Bunny during the show. Following the star-studded event, The Rock took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with Bad Bunny and wished him a Happy Birthday.

"Dangerous duo 🔥We had fun 😈Happy Birthday, my brother 🖤👊🏾 #theBadOne 🐰 #theGreatOne 🥃 #Oscars2024 (if you know, you know… Rocky Maivia)," The Rock shared.

You can check out The Brahma Bull's Instagram post below:

The Oscars turned out to be another huge success on Sunday night. Bad Bunny and Dwayne Johnson appeared together to present the award for Best International Feature Film.

The Rock will be present at WWE WrestleMania 40, while Bad Bunny will likely miss out

The Rock returned to WWE following the 2024 Royal Rumble to seemingly take Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare stepped up to take back what was rightfully his and now has an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match set against The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up on Night One of WrestleMania 40 to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This blockbuster tag team match will have major implications for the match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, will likely miss out on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. He has been featured in some big matches for the Stamford-based promotion, but it looks like he won't be present for the yearly wrestling spectacle.