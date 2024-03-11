The Rock, John Cena, and Bad Bunny appeared at the Oscars; what did they do?

John Cena's presence at Oscars 2024 has become one of the biggest highlights of the entire show due to how The Cenation Leader presented himself. For those who might not know, he appeared on the stage without clothes and only had a board sign in front of him. This was done by Cena to announce the nominees for Best Costume Design, which Poor Things (2023) won.

However, besides this, a photo went viral on the internet where John Cena was seen reuniting with his WWE mates, The Rock and Bad Bunny backstage. In the viral image, The Cenation Leader has been seen shaking hands with The People's Champ while Bad Bunny is standing on the other side.

In addition, Bunny and The Brahma Bull also presented the International Feature Film category at Oscar 2024.

The reunion of The Rock and Cena has received a heartwarming reaction from the fans on the internet. Meanwhile, the presence of The Rock and Bad Bunny at Oscar 2024 is no surprise as both are the biggest names in the Hollywood industry and hence, they are invited to be part of this prestigious award ceremony.

John Cena praised LA Knight in a recent interview

John Cena and LA Knight both crossed paths last year in September when the former returned to the Stamford-based Promotion. Initially, Cena and Knight were seen in conflict, but later, they allied together to take out the Samoan faction, especially after AJ Styles was attacked by The Bloodline.

At Fastlane 2023, the WWE legend and The Megastar also secured triumph against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team bout. The pairing of Cena and Knight also helped the company to elevate the status of the SmackDown star as he even subsequently faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, in his recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet, John Cena shared his opinion of The Megastar by stating that he has earned everything from his hard work.

The multi-time World Champion stated:

"There is a situation where I want to say he is gifted. That is not the right thing to say. What I should say is, Man, he has worked to get his talent. He is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch. It was really, really fun to be in there with him."

Both John Cena and LA Knight hold a great amount of popularity, and another interaction between these two is indeed something fans want to see.

