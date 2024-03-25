The Rock sends a bold message ahead of his appearance on WWE RAW

The Rock has shared a bold message on social media ahead of his appearance at an upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year to confront Roman Reigns. However, The Brahma Bull later turned heel and joined forces with The Bloodline. The Hollywood star is set to team up with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL to face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Ahead of his in-ring return at The Show of Shows, The People's Champion is scheduled to make an appearance on the April 1 edition of the red brand. The show will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The former World Champion recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe:

"THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW⚡✊ Now sit back, shut your mouths, and ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY A**ES ON🤫 ONE NIGHT ONLY," he wrote.

Wrestling veteran has a piece of advice for The Rock

The WWE Universe started booing The Great One as he was seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, since the 51-year-old turned heel, some wrestling fans have been cheering him.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the situation while claiming that The Rock is not portraying a heel character. The 47-year-old pointed out that the former WWE Champion must avoid using his catchphrases to avoid getting cheered despite being a heel:

"How many times have I said is Rock really being a heel right now? He's not. He's getting pops nonstop. 'Oh but he's really, he cut his teeth in Memphis, man.' I don't give a sh*t if he cut his teeth in Memphis. Your job is to be the heel. You are this humongous superstar, not just like in Hollywood, but in wrestling and everywhere. People want this guy to run for president. He is as popular as it gets. He needs to cut the mic. No more 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking.' No more all his catchy like hookline phrases. If he really wanted to be heel about it, don't do anything," he said.

The April 1 edition of RAW will be the final one before WrestleMania XL. With Both The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss advertised for the show, it will be interesting to see what The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment says ahead of his in-ring return.