The Rock sends a bold message days before WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will return to in-ring competition for the first time since 2016. Ahead of his return, The Final Boss has sent a bold message.

On Night One, The Rock will team up with his Bloodline stablemate Roman Reigns for a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The following night, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes.

On Instagram, The Rock sent a bold message claiming everyone wants his attention until they get it. The Final Boss' message could be an indirect dig at The American Nightmare.

"Everyone wants the Final Boss’s attention, until they get it. In 3 days," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Teddy Long believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will win at WrestleMania 40

Teddy Long believes that The Rock and Roman Reigns will walk out victorious at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long predicted the possibility of interference during the closing stages of the match. The WWE veteran believes the feud could be extended until the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He stated:

"Well, I don't really know. I really think there may not be a winner here. There may be some interference here at the end. But if there is a winner I think The Rock and his partner. I think they will win this one. But if there is no win, I am thinking that because you could go right into SummerSlam with this. I think there may be some interference, I don't know. But I think if there is gonna be a winner, it will be The Rock's team."

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Rock brutally attacked Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. On the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania, The Bloodline got the last laugh, as both The Rock and Roman Reigns destroyed Rhodes and Seth Rollins, with The Final Boss once again using the weight belt to his advantage.

