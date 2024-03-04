The Rock sends a bold three-word message ahead of his upcoming WWE appearance with The Bloodline

The Rock has sent a bold three-word message ahead of his upcoming WWE appearance with The Bloodline.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Rock addressed the WWE Universe while being accompanied by Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Surprisingly, The Great One was also made to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, which he quite gracefully did.

Taking to his Instagram story, The Rock shared a photo of him alongside Reigns and hyped up The Bloodline's upcoming WWE appearance.

"GREATNESS IS COMING" wrote The Rock

Check out a screengrab of The Rock's Instagram story:

Matt Morgan wants Cody Rhodes to dethrone Bloodline leader Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Matt Morgan has backed Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns and dethrone The Tribal Chief in the process.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, interference from The Bloodline led to a controversial win for The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan jokingly stated that members of the WWE Universe would have heart attacks, including himself. Morgan said:

"What if Cody loses night two after all this? Oh, God! I'm telling you people are gonna have heart attacks, and maybe me included,"

Rhodes started 2024 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This was his second Royal Rumble victory in a row. Initially, WWE teased a match between Reigns and The Rock for WrestleMania 40 but at the show's press event, The American Nightmare officially chose to challenge The Tribal Chief.

This led to The Rock joining forces with Roman Reigns and officially joining The Bloodline. At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match.

However, The People's Champion instead proposed a tag team match with the team of The Rock and Reigns facing Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1.

Are you happy to see The Rock join Roman Reigns' faction? Sound off in the comment section

