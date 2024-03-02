Ex-WWE star says he'll have a heart attack if one unexpected swerve happens in Cody Rhodes' story at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has claimed he will have a heart attack if Cody Rhodes fails to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to earn himself another world title shot at WrestleMania. He later chose to fight The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year. While Rhodes failed to dethrone Reigns last year following interference from The Bloodline, many believe he will finish his story at this year's Show of Shows.

On Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of Rhodes failing to defeat the leader of The Bloodline again at this year's WrestleMania. He jokingly claimed some fans would have heart attacks, including himself.

"What if Cody loses night two after all this? Oh, God! I'm telling you people are gonna have heart attacks, and maybe me included," he said. [13:39 - 13:49]

Will Cody Rhodes compete in a massive tag team match at WWE WrestleMania?

Cody Rhodes appeared as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia last month. The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match during the show.

Last night, The Great One answered the 38-year-old's challenge with a counteroffer. The wrestling legend proposed that Rhodes team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face him and his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in a massive tag team match on night one of WrestleMania.

The four superstars previously teased a tag team square-off in a WrestleMania XL trailer. Rollins has also promised Rhodes that he will not let The American Nightmare fight The Bloodline alone. Hence, it is expected that Cody will accept The Rock's offer next Friday on SmackDown.

Do you think Roman Reigns will defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE