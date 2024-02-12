WWE teases major WrestleMania match in recent trailer

WWE has dropped a new teaser trailer for WrestleMania 40 following the explosive Kickoff press event this past Thursday night in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia this year, and the anticipation for the event is already off the charts. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns selected The Rock as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 during the press event on Thursday night. However, Cody Rhodes interrupted and announced that he would be challenging The Tribal Chief for the title once again.

The American Nightmare claimed that Roman Reigns' family would be ashamed of his actions as champion, and The Rock took offense to the comment. The Brahma Bull noted that Cody Rhodes was insulting his family as well and smacked the Men's Royal Rumble winner in the face. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended Cody Rhodes but was shoved away by The Rock and Roman Reigns.

WWE released a new teaser trailer for WrestleMania 40 today on YouTube. In the video, The Rock and Roman Reigns can be seen standing side by side. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins approach the two stars, seemingly hinting that a marquee tag team match could take place in the future. You can check out the new trailer in the video below.

Cody Rhodes' sister claims her brother needs to win "the big one" in WWE

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble last year as well but came up short in his title match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels stated that her brother must win the title to finish his story. She noted that the RAW star becoming champion would cement the Rhodes family legacy in the wrestling business.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler, when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him, that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

The wrestling world reacted negatively to the idea of The Rock battling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can finally finish his story and defeat The Head of the Table later this year.

