The Rock sends cryptic message a day before Elimination Chamber; The Final Boss is awaiting Cody Rhodes' response

The Rock sent a cryptic message on social media a day before Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The Final Boss will be appearing on the show for an answer from Cody Rhodes.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Rock called out The American Nightmare and asked him to be his champion and also demanded the champ's soul. While he didn't exactly elaborate on his demand, fans have suggested that The Final Boss wants a corporate Undisputed WWE Champion.

Taking to his X (fka Twitter) account, The Rock shared a cryptic three-word message, primarily aimed at Cody Rhodes a day before the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. The Final Boss will undoubtedly be waiting to hear The American Nightmare's response at the premium live event.

"SOUL ~ final boss," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's tweet below:

Jonathan Coachman believes WWE is trying to recreate an iconic storyline with The Rock and Cody Rhodes

Jonathan Coachman believes WWE is trying to recreate the iconic Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin feud with The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman and Vince Russo discussed the angle. While Coach is an admirer of The People's Champion, he stated that the segment felt weird to him. He said:

"They are now resorting to trying to duplicate one of the biggest times in the business and that was when Vince and Stone Cold Steve Austin had their thing but it has to feel right and we've both agreeing that what Rock did Friday, and I'm his biggest fan, that felt weird to me. It didn't feel like a Corporate guy and a worker in Cody. Did it feel weird to you?"

Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 opponent will also be decided at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The Men's Chamber Match will feature John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest. The winner will challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, before that, it will be most interesting to see how The American Nightmare will respond to The Final Boss' offer.

