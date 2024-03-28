The Rock sends a four-word message to Cody Rhodes after leaving him in a bloody mess on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of WWE RAW, The Rock took to social media to warn Cody Rhodes with a four-word message.

During the latest edition of the Monday night show, The Final Boss made a surprise appearance, interrupting The American Nightmare during the opening segment of the night. The two superstars later featured in the closing segment, with Rhodes being left in a bloody mess after being involved in an epic beatdown.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock sent a four-word message, reminding Rhodes that he is a man of his word.

"Man of my word. - Final Boss," wrote The Rock.

WWE star Becky Lynch discussed The Rock and Roman Reigns feud with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins will team up with his former arch-rival Cody Rhodes. Becky Lynch opened up about the upcoming tag team match featuring The Rock & Roman Reigns against Rollins & Rhodes.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Lynch stated that a match between Rollins and Reigns could easily headline any show. The Man said:

"I mean, I have a husband on the back end that's going to main event WrestleMania, you know, and it's going to be a huge match where it's going to be him vs. Roman - which could be the main event of any show. Him and Cody vs. Roman and The Rock and you talk about The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world and... So you got Seth and Roman who have so much history, and then Cody finishing the story. So, I love that."

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on next week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe could expect The Bloodline to cross paths with Rhodes and Rollins, especially after what happened to The American Nightmare on this week's edition of RAW.

As for The Rock, WrestleMania 40 will mark his first official WWE match since competing at WrestleMania 32, when he defeated Erick Rowan in 6 seconds.

