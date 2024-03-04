The Rock sends a four-word message to take a shot at Cody Rhodes

The Rock has taken a shot at Cody Rhodes, courtesy of a four-word message on social media.

The Great One recently took to social media to share a 21-minute video discussing WrestleMania 40 and The American Nightmare's desire to "finish the story."

Responding to a fan on Twitter/X, The Rock claimed that he meant every word in the aforementioned video, including his digs at Rhodes.

"Meant every word mahalo," he wrote.

Check out The Rock's tweet:

At WrestleMania XL Kickoff, The Rock made headlines after shockingly slapping Rhodes. He later joined forces with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman before becoming an official member of The Bloodline.

Matt Camp believes Cody Rhodes should have Stone Cold Steve Austin by his side for WrestleMania 40

According to former WWE presenter and host of The Bump, Matt Camp, Cody Rhodes should bring in Stone Cold Steve Austin for his feud with The Bloodline.

On the Busted Open podcast, Camp mentioned that WWE has the opportunity to bring The Texas Rattlesnake into the mix on the Road to WrestleMania 40:

"Stone Cold Steve Austin always says this, 'If you didn't get into this business to main event WrestleMania, you're not in it for the right reasons.' You should always have that aspiration."

Camp added how the Hall of Famer could join the Rhodes-Bloodline saga:

"Give me that. Give me the interim, between Alabama and Las Vegas, that Cody talked to Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Stone Cold said, 'Kid, do not step aside. You earned this. You won the Royal Rumble. This is for your dad. This is why you got into this business. This is your story. This is the family's story. I'll be d**d if I'm gonna watch The Rock take your spot. Don't let that happen.'"

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare could team up with Seth Rollins for a tag team match against The Bloodline on Night One.

