"Go make your money" - The Rock sends a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after their Hell in a Cell classic

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, sent a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins following their classic match at Hell in a Cell.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event, Rhodes defeated the former Universal Champion for the third time on WWE television since he returned at WrestleMania 38.

In response to a tweet from The American Nightmare, The Rock praised the two men for their recent outing. He wrote:

"Holy sh*t. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!"

The trilogy between Rhodes and Rollins received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer, making it WWE's first main roster bout to receive the honor since CM Punk's clash against John Cena in 2011.

Rhodes competed with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell and will likely be sidelined for a few months.

The WWE Universe to responded The Rock's message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with Roman Reigns' references

For months, there have been talks of a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at some point down the road.

Responding to the former WWE Champion's tweet, some fans asked The Great One to return and face The Head of The Table. Here are a few interesting tweets:

Whereas, some claimed that The Rock has been "running away" from Reigns:

Interestingly enough, one fan suggested that The Rock needs to return and face Cody Rhodes in a "money match" instead of Reigns:

According to a previous report from Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock's schedule has reportedly cleared up for the first quarter of 2023.

This could potentially lead to a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

