"I don't see any other way" - Bully Ray on WWE legend returning after 7 years to win Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that The Rock could be a great surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble, and thinks that he should win it to then challenge Roman Reigns.

The People's Champion has won the WWE Royal Rumble match on one occasion, which happened way back in 2000, when he entered at #24 and eliminated four Superstars. He last competed in the free-for-all bout in 2001, where he was one of the final few men standing.

On the Busted Open show, Bully Ray discussed the possibility of The Rock returning at next year's Royal Rumble. The Hall of Famer thinks that The Great One could be a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match and win it to set up a match with Roman Reigns:

"Rock comes back, wins the Rumble, gets his shot at 'Mania. It's pretty simple. Keep it simple, stupid. Slow and steady wins the race. Win the Rumble, build, build, build to 'Mania. Yeah, I don't see any other way."

He continued:

"And I would love to see the Rumble this year come down to some real heavy-hitters - maybe the last four in the ring [could be] The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton - some real strong talent where it's like, 'Wow, anybody could win this one.' Any one of these last three or four men could main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. If The Rock's calendar is free for the first quarter of 2023, hopefully the WWE is going to maximize that and milk everything that they can out of The Rock for a huge WrestleMania next year." [From 14:20 to 15:18]

Bully Ray thinks that The Rock appearing at the Rumble would be "one hell of a surprise".

The Rock's schedule could be free for a WWE return

A recent report from Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that The People's Champ's Hollywood schedule has cleared up for the first quarter of 2023.

This means that The Rock could have his long-awaited match against reigning world champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

If the Fast & Furious star does return at next year's Royal Rumble, it will be his first WWE match in seven years, with his last match coming at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Some will argue that The Rock does not have to win the Rumble match to guarantee his shot against Reigns and it will be interesting to see what WWE does going forward.

