The Rock sends a heartfelt message to Pat McAfee after his surprise WWE return

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Rock returned to WWE for the first time in four years. Taking to Twitter, he sent a heartfelt message to Pat McAfee.

During the opening segment on SmackDown, The Rock was introduced by McAfee as the duo confronted Austin Theory. The former United States Champion was laid out by The Great One, who even hit the People's Elbow to a huge ovation from fans.

Taking to Twitter, The Rock claimed it was an honor to share the stage with McAfee. Prior to appearing on SmackDown, he was also a guest on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Honor was mine as well @PatMcAfeeShow Helluva Friday we had. Chopped it up with you and the boys Friday morning on your show (and drank tequila) and Friday night we rock the house in Denver. “You are..” “An a**hole..” for 10min straight," wrote The Rock.

Dutch Mantell wants to see The Rock face Roman Reigns after his WWE return

The Rock recently revealed that there were talks of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

However, the match never occurred, and Reigns went on to face and defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested the idea of a match between The Rock and Reigns. He claimed that the match would be highly beneficial for WWE.

"Now the question is, what does he do? Book Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Yeah, anybody would. You could take a deaf, blind man that's been dead two years, he'd still book it. What else are you gonna get bigger than that? Nothing. So, go with it. If they announced it right now, tomorrow it'd sell out before 3 o'clock in the morning," said Mantell.

It now remains to be seen if The Rock plans on returning anytime soon following his surprise appearance.

