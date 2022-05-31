The Rock sends a heartwarming message to fan after a unique prom date

Former WWE Superstar The Rock recently shared a heartwarming message for one of his fans on Twitter.

The Brahma Bull was the first-ever third-generation superstar to step foot in WWE. He debuted at Survivor Series back in 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the greatest ever to lace a pair of boots.

He is a former 10-time World Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner. The People's Champ is also an A-list movie star and one of the highest-paid celebrities on the planet.

Mel, an 18-year-old fan of The Rock, had the creative idea of going to prom with a cardboard cutout of him. She shared pictures of her prom on her Instagram account. The Red Notice star was elated to see the images on social media and replied that he was a lucky man to be chosen as her prom date.

Here's what Dwayne Johnson tweeted:

"She’s the best prom date EVER! I’m a lucky guy! And she can’t wait for XFL2023."

The Rock's daughter is training to be a WWE Superstar

While The Rock has been a trailblazer during his time in WWE, it is his daughter Simone Johnson who has been grabbing headlines over the past week.

She sent ripples across the wrestling world when she revealed her new ring name, Ava Raine, on social media. While there has been some fan backlash to the name change, Johnson isn't taking it lying down. She has been vocal about the fact that changing her name does not isolate her from her rich family history.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge posted an image of Simone on social media, teasing that the fourth generation superstar could become a member of The Judgment Day.

It will be interesting to see Ava's progress as she climbs up the ladder in the WWE in the years to come.

