The Rock sends a major message following WWE's historic announcement regarding him

The Rock took to social media to send a message after being confirmed as a member of the TKO Group's Board of Directors.

Earlier this year, The Great One made his WWE return, appearing on the Day 1 edition of RAW. He interrupted Jinder Mahal before taking out the former WWE Champion with the People's Elbow.

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Rock reflected on joining the TKO Group's Board of Directors.

"From $7 bucks to this surreal day. Crazy. Thank you @nyse for the incredible & very warm welcome. Honored to join the Board of Directors for @tkogrp and honored to ring the iconic bell to open our market. Let’s get to work. @wwe @ufc #peopleschamp," wrote The Rock

The Rock provided an update on the possibility of him facing Roman Reigns

The Rock has provided an update on him facing Roman Reigns in a potential match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News' Will Cain Show, The Great One said:

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long-term gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the '80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along."

He added:

"So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out."

The Great One last competed in an official match back in 2016 when he faced Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Upon his return, the former WWE Champion name-dropped "The Head of the Table", teasing a potential clash against Reigns in the process.

