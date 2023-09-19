The Rock sends a message ahead of WWE RAW following his surprise return

The Rock recently took to Twitter to send a message dedicated to the WWE Universe, ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Great One made a surprise return to WWE. He confronted Austin Theory, alongside Pat McAfee in the opening segment of the show.

The Rock's return on SmackDown has over 103 million views on social media. Taking to Twitter, he reacted to the same by expressing his gratitude towards the fans.

"Wow thank you so much @WWE universe. It’s always my honor and privilege to come home.~ people’s champ" wrote The Rock

There is currently no confirmation on The Great One possibly appearing on tonight's RAW. However, chances are that he won't be featured on the show despite his recent return.

Dutch Mantell commented on Cody Rhodes' future amid The Rock's return to WWE

Following The Rock's return to WWE, there has been uncertainty regarding Cody Rhodes finishing his story. The Great One could possibly go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, instead of a rematch between Reigns and Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided his take on the situation. According to him, Rhodes' momentum might be hurt by this situation. He said:

"I can say this is a job for the creative to decide and they better sit back and look at it long and hard. Because they got a lot of things to balance and whether they get it right, I don’t know, that’s their job. We’ll judge if they get it right or not. They’re not just judging how to get a guy over they’re judging how not to hurt him now. This may hurt him and we may not get maximum use out of it. We’ll see."

It now remains to be seen if The Rock plans on returning in the near future, and if he decides to step inside the squared circle.

